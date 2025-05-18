30-year-old former WWE champion to be recruited by Seth Rollins' stable at SNME? Exploring potential tease

Seth Rollins has already recruited Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman since WrestleMania. While it's clear that the group is already working well as a trio, it seems that there could be a fourth member in the pipeline.

At present, there are several stars who could be added to that fourth spot, with many believing it would be Sami Zayn. That being said, it seems that the one that makes the most sense is Logan Paul.

Paul takes on Jey Uso next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event, and he could have the help of Rollins and Breakker on the night to lift his first World Championship. This could be the plan for Paul to win the title and then become a member of the group, especially if Rollins is the one who helps him to take the title; he can then use that to ensure that he remains loyal to his new stable.

Logan Paul has never been in a stable, but he has also never been World Champion, and he will need some help to find a way past Jey Uso. Paul will have a target on his back like never before, and Seth Rollins may be the only one who can help.

Seth Rollins is no stranger to being World Champion, and at present, he has an issue with Jey Uso, since he was unable to dethrone him a few weeks ago. He could decide to help Logan Paul because of his issues with Jey Uso, which would in turn allow Paul to become World Champion.

Paul will have Gunther as his next obstacle if he is able to defeat Uso, which will be a brutal awakening for him.

