30-year-old to retire John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Analyzing the clues 

WWE SmackDown was a big show tonight, but the fans were almost left in shambles. John Cena, who has been a staple in World Wrestling Entertainment for 21 years now, mentioned the dreaded word that every fan fears: retire.

The 16-time World Champion brought up a staggering fact. He has not won a singles match on WWE television for 2,002 days as of his promo. His last victory within those parameters came back in 2018. This led to him considering retirement, but he instead powered through and said he wanted to fight and prove that he has still got it.

That statement led to the powerful Solo Sikoa coming out to the ring. Instead of a proper match taking place, chaos ensued. The Usos began fighting with each other, and Cena managed to lay Sikoa out. However, that might not be the end of their issues. In fact, Sikoa may be the one to retire Cena, and it could happen at Crown Jewel 2023.

While the WWE Universe does not want to admit it, John Cena is 46 years old. His time in the ring is rapidly nearing the end. On top of that, he has Hollywood commitments that, post-strike anyway, will keep him away from the ring.

Cena may choose to give Solo a rub at Crown Jewel. If The Enforcer of The Bloodline were to take John out once and for all, he would forever be a big star in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The WWE Crown Jewel card currently features a handful of big matches

While that potential bout is hypothetical for now, there are several matches confirmed to take place at Crown Jewel 2023. So far, four matches have been confirmed, all of which are for respective championships.

Perhaps the biggest match at Crown Jewel will see LA Knight challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Considering where Knight was a year ago, it is incredible to see him reach these heights.

The other bout currently booked from Nick Aldis' SmackDown brand is for the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio will defend his coveted prize against the social media giant Logan Paul, reigniting Paul's first rivalry in the promotion.

The other two matches confirmed for Crown Jewel come from Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins will battle Drew McIntyre with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Their issues have quickly become personal.

Lastly, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Match against Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nia Jax. Needless to say, Crown Jewel 2023 is looking stacked. John Cena could only make it much bigger.

