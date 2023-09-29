30-year old to send John Cena packing? 4 early predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023

According to multiple reports, WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 4. The annual Saudi spectacle is set to have its trademark flurry of star power, with the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena expected to compete. It could also have a huge influence on Survivor Series 2023 later in the month, helping set up potential War Games matchups.

However, less than two weeks to Fastlane 2023, it is a bit early to be thinking about Crown Jewel, given that only two bouts have been announced for the Indianapolis event. Meanwhile, with the October Premium Live Event's card taking shape and Crown Jewel being scheduled barely a month afterward, it seems like the perfect time for early speculations as to what could unfold at the Saudi-based show.

Thus, below are four early predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

#4: A huge return in the women's division at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Could Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair possibly make their return?

Bianca Belair was written off WWE programming at the hands of Damage CTRL on the August 18 episode of SmackDown. The EST has not been seen since, missing Payback and looking likely to be absent from Fastlane as well. In her absence, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Shotzi have kept the fight against the heel faction going.

This prolonged group warfare, just like The Judgment Day's long-running feud with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, seems to telegraph an eventual War Games battle. Thus, a shocking Belair return in Riyadh to repel a heel attack could be in the works. Such a blockbuster reappearance could set up a 4-on-4 war pitting Flair, Belair, Asuka, and Shotzi against Damage CTRL.

The heel faction could recruit someone like Rhea Ripley to complete their team, potentially sowing the seeds for Belair vs. Ripley at WrestleMania 40. If The EST is supposed to take the route to The Show of Shows, Liv Morgan would be an equally important pick to return at Crown Jewel.

#3: Cristiano Ronaldo graces WWE Crown Jewel 2023, gets in a non-physical altercation

Expand Tweet

WWE has a long tradition of special guest appearances from celebrities from the likes of Muhammad Ali and Cyndi Lauper to Pat McAfee and Bad Bunny. Over the company's history of Saudi shows, not only have the likes of Logan Paul competed, but other famous crossover stars have also made appearances. Saudi Arabian karateka Tareg Hamedi made an appearance at the 2021 edition.

The oil-rich nation is, of course, currently home to the world's most famous athlete, at least by social media metrics. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has over 880 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, is rumored to be in plans to appear at the show. We predict that he will appear, but given that he plays a highly competitive sport for which he is paid $200 million annually, it is highly unlikely he would get physical and risk injury in the process.

If CR7 were indeed to be involved, it would be nothing more than a slap akin to the one unleashed by his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney onto Wade Barrett on RAW in November 2015.

#2: Solo Sikoa writes off John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Expand Tweet

John Cena is currently in the midst of his longest consecutive run in WWE for over five years due to the strikes of Hollywood writers and actors. The man billed as The Greatest of all Time has wasted no time getting in the mix with the fresh opponents on SmackDown. He has interacted with LA Knight, Grayson Waller, and recently Solo Sikoa, who stands in his way at Fastlane.

The Bloodline's Enforcer and Jimmy Uso are set to team up against Cena and a partner of his choosing, who most probably could be LA Knight, in Indianapolis. Interestingly, LA Knight is set to return for tonight's episode of SmackDown, where he could possibly clear his intentions about teaming up with Cena to take on the members of The Bloodline.

With the Hollywood strike nearing saturation point, Sikoa could have the honor of writing Cena off and establishing himself as the next big thing in the promotion.

#1: AJ Styles faces Roman Reigns, resulting in a shocking Heel turn

Expand Tweet

John Cena's original partner for WWE Fastlane was supposed to be AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was taken out of commission by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and will potentially be off TV until after Fastlane. It is confirmed that Roman Reigns will return after the Indianapolis show, by which time Styles is also expected to make a return of his own and start off a feud with The Tribal Chief, which could culminate at Crown Jewel.

However, few fans expect the 2-time world champion to prevail in Riyadh, but instead of The Bloodline interference, his undoing could come from a closer source. Tension has been teased between him and The Good Brothers, who are currently lacking direction as a tag team. Could Gallows and Anderson screw AJ Styles out of an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, kickstarting their own push as a team?

There are certainly a plethora of possibilities that could unfold at Crown Jewel, but the fans would have to stay tuned until then.

Which among the aforementioned predictions has the highest chance of coming into action? Sound off in the comments section below!

