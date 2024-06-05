30-year-old wrestler to join The Street Profits? Exploring surprise amid Bobby Lashley's absence on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has not been seen with The Street Profits for quite some time on SmackDown as he suffered an undisclosed injury. As a result, the duo has been struggling on the blue brand lately in the absence of The All Mighty. However, this could open the door for the return of a 30-year-old star, who could join Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

The name in question is Omos. The former RAW Tag Team Champion last appeared on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown, where he competed in the Andre the Gaint Memorial Battle Royal, since then he has been absent from weekly television. However, The Nigerian Giant could make a comeback and join The Street Profits. The possibility arises because Lashley's WWE status is obscure as of now and his return timeline remains ambiguous. Hence, the company would need a star who could fill that void momentarily.

Moreover, Ford and Dawkins have a history with Omos' manager, MVP, which could play out as a major factor in case the 7-foot-tall star joins the duo on SmackDown. Montez Ford also shares a good relationship with the 30-year-old in real life. However, despite all these, Omos is not expected to join The Street Profits, as the possibility of it happening is low.

WWE seemingly has no creative direction for The Nigerian Giant, which is why he has been absent from television for quite some time. Apart from this, Bobby Lashley is expected to return and stick with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, as The Pride has yet to do many things together on the main roster.

Possible direction for The Street Profits on SmackDown

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been wandering directionless on Friday Night SmackDown. They faced The Bloodline last week on the blue brand, where they suffered a crushing defeat. However, the former tag team champions could possibly continue their feud with the Samoan faction.

While this could be one-sided dominance with a two vs. three situation, this rivalry could eventually lead to the return of Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty could make a comeback and join The Street Profits to equalize the numbers game. The Pride could stand toe-to-toe against The Bloodline.

This could give rise to a compelling rivalry on SmackDown, leading to faction warfare. Apart from this, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could also herald a fresh feud with the #DIY on SmackDown in the absence of Lashley, as it was teased last week on the brand.

They could work in the tag team division on the blue brand as long as the former WWE Champion is on hiatus. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Street Profits and when Bobby Lashley returns to television.

