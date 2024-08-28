30-year-old WWE star to end Sheamus' Intercontinental Title hopes on RAW next week? Exploring the chances

Sheamus is on the hunt for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW to become a grand slam champion. It's the one title that has evaded the Celtic Warrior during his illustrious career. He's participating in the No.1 contenders tournament and faces Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser in a triple-threat match next week.

However, Sheamus has issues he's attending to aside from his Intercontinental Championship aspirations. Pete Dunne has been a thorn in his side as of late, targeting his former Brawling Brutes leader out of temper for his 'Butch' days.

The 30-year-old could end up costing the Irish star in his triple-threat match to continue their heated rivalry on WWE RAW. The Bruiserweight booked his place in the tournament's final and could look to deny Sheamus the opportunity to meet him there.

The duo's feud has been building for several weeks after Dunne turned on his former stablemate in mid-July. The Great White beat the Birmingham-born star on WWE RAW on August 19.

This could be the way to protect Sheamus and allow him to take the pinfall in his triple-threat match. Bronson Reed has been on a tear and is arguably the favorite to win the tournament. Ludwig Kaiser could be in with a shout as he steps out of Gunther's spotlight.

WWE RAW star Sheamus promised to win the Intercontinental Championship last year

Sheamus made a big return on WWE RAW in April and defeated Ivar after spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines. His last appearance before then was Edge's farewell match on SmackDown in August 2023.

The Celtic Warrior spent a large chunk of 2022 chasing Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. He and the Ring General put on Banger after Banger, including a classic triple threat with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39.

The Dublin-born star failed to win the Intercontinental Title but promised 2023 would be the year he finally claimed the title. A shoulder injury prevented him from fulfilling that goal, but he's back in the running for the red brand.

The 46-year-old star is one of WWE's longest servants, starting with the promotion in 2006. He's the first Irish world champion in company history and has enjoyed many memorable moments, including beating John Cena for his first WWE Championship.

The Irishman is now helping the younger generation but will undoubtedly be eager to get his hands on the Intercontinental Championship. A match against Bron Breakker would most definitely be a banger.

