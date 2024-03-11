30-year-old WWE star needs to ask Triple H why he hasn't won a match in 128 days

It's high time that a top WWE Superstar should ask Triple H about his current booking on the main roster.

Solo Sikoa was victorious over WWE legend John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. Many fans believed that the win would be beneficial for the young gun, who was already incredibly over with the WWE Universe. The exact opposite happened, though, and Sikoa has been on an embarrassing losing streak since then.

The 30-year-old star hasn't won a WWE match since defeating The Cenation Leader on November 4, 2023. His booking since Crown Jewel has been a big mystery for fans. He has mostly been used to put over other stars, especially at house shows.

It's now time for Solo Sikoa to take matters into his own hands and question his booking on the main roster. He needs to approach WWE's head of creative Triple H and talk to him about his terrible booking. The Bloodline member needs to ask him the following question: 'Why?' There has to be an explanation as to why he has been booked like an enhancement talent after scoring a massive win over someone of the stature of John Cena.

Triple H's tense face-off with The Bloodline

At the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff event earlier this year, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes, and The Bloodline almost brawled with Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Triple H and others intervened quickly and prevented the brawl.

Later, The Rock and Roman Reigns approached The Game, with The Great One making it clear to him that he needed to take care of Rhodes. Shortly after, the WWE Chief Content Officer took the mic on SmackDown and reasserted his authority while taking a shot at The Rock.

What do you think? What could be the reason behind Solo's horrible booking since Crown Jewel? Sound off!

