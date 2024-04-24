30-year-old WWE star (not Giovanni Vinci) must ruin Gunther's King of the Ring dreams

Gunther's time as the Intercontinental Champion may be done, but now The Ring General has set his sights on becoming this year's King of the Ring. However, it looks like a former foe might ensure this dream won't be fulfilled.

At the 2024 NXT Spring Breakin', Trick Williams defeated Ilja Dragunov for the brand's top prize. This meant that the former wouldn't have to leave the brand, but this could also mean that the former champion might be a part of the upcoming WWE Draft this week. If The Mad Dragon does end up moving to the main roster, one star he could potentially face is Gunther, and he could do so by targeting one of his specific goals.

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov and Gunther could both land on WWE RAW

This year's WWE Draft is more interesting than others since it will also include NXT, meaning that while some stars of the brand will move to the main roster, a few main roster stars will go to the developmental brand. However, there's a high chance Gunther and Ilja will end up on RAW.

If both stars land on the Monday night show, they could reignite their feud in several ways. The WWE Creative could insert Dragunov in the final of the King of the Ring tournament alongside Gunther and have the former NXT Champion win clean, or The Mad Dragon could interfere in The Ring General's match and cost him a spot in the final.

Ilja Dragunov is Gunther's kryptonite

The Ring General has proven himself as one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. While at NXT UK, he held the brand's championship for 870 days, the longest in the title's history. He did it again on the main roster with the Intercontinental Championship, holding it for 666 days. However, one of his record-breaking reigns was ended by Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov ended The Ring General's NXT UK Title reign in 2021. Since then, many fans have been waiting for both men to lock horns in the ring again, noting that their previous appearances have always been an exciting affair. Due to their history, there's no better way for Dragunov to burst onto the scene than by winning the King of the Ring tournament at the expense of The Ring General.

Ilja Dragunov could show up unannounced

Ilja Dragunov could attack The Imperium leader from behind to gain his attention. Since KOTR will be held in Saudi Arabia in May, Dragunov could appear unannounced during the finals to cost The Ring General the match and the title.

In this way, there would be a clear face and heel in their feud, and Dragunov would immediately get the attention of The Ring General to kickstart their long-awaited feud.