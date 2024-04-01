Dethrone Gunther, fight detested champion, and more - 4 possible directions for Ilja Dragunov on WWE's main roster

Ilja Dragunov is one of WWE's best performers. The 30-year-old is a former United Kingdom Champion and the reigning NXT Champion.

Recent news indicates that Ilja is set for a major push in the Stamford-based promotion. According to reports, The Mad Dragon will join the main roster once he loses his prized NXT Championship. The report also claimed that the talented wrestler would have a Gunther-like run on the main roster.

Fans are thrilled by the reported news. Many believe the Russian superstar is destined for greatness. Given how unbelievably talented he is, these takes certainly feel reasonable. Still, it is important to note that nothing is confirmed and things could always change.

If these reports are accurate, seeing how WWE Creative books Ilja Dragunov will be interesting. This article will look at a handful of directions The Mad Dragon's career could take on RAW and SmackDown.

Below are four possible directions for Ilja Dragunov on WWE's main roster:

#4. He could immediately target Gunther

Expand Tweet

Gunther is arguably the most dominant performer in all of WWE. The Imperium leader has established himself as a force to be reckoned with during his current reign as Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General is no stranger to Ilja Dragunov. The former ended Gunther's record-setting reign as WWE United Kingdom Champion at NXT TakeOver 36.

Given that Ilja has already dethroned Gunther once, it would make sense for him to target his long-time rival upon joining the main roster. Could Dragunov end another historic title reign of The Ring General, or will Gunther seek redemption? The story is an interesting one.

#3. Ilja Dragunov could go banger hunting and have several dream matches

Expand Tweet

Ilja Dragunov is a great wrestler. If anything, that is an understatement, as it could be argued that The Mad Dragon is the best pro wrestler in the world. The NXT Champion has an incredible wrestling style that combines high intensity, brilliant selling, and hard-hitting action.

As a result, his early main roster run might not be about chasing titles or feuds. Instead, Ilja Dragunov could embark on a dream match tour on WWE's main roster.

The Mad Dragon could step into the ring with RAW stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Chad Gable. Alternatively, he could compete against SmackDown talents such as Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio.

#2. He could battle Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso is one of the most decorated tag team wrestlers of all time. As a member of The Usos, the former Bloodline member has held numerous tag team titles, including the longest reign in WWE history. He is also a former Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner.

Main Event Jey Uso will have a major match at WWE WrestleMania 40. In something that hasn't been seen in almost a decade and a half, real-life brothers will go at it when Jey battles his twin, Jimmy Uso. However, his booking plans after WrestleMania XL are unknown.

If Jey doesn't have a story lined up for after The Showcase of the Immortals, he could start a feud with Ilja Dragunov. Their styles are very different, which could make for a compelling contrast. Jey had a good match with Gunther, so the same will likely happen with Ilja.

#1. The Mad Dragon could go after the United States Championship

Expand Tweet

The United States Championship is one of WWE's most prestigious titles. The belt is currently part of Friday Night SmackDown and is held by social media megastar and podcaster Logan Paul.

The Maverick will defend his coveted US Title against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows this weekend.

If the detested Logan Paul retains his title, Ilja Dragunov could be his next challenger. That said, irrespective of who wins the US Title match at 'Mania, The Mad Dragon could set his sights on him in his desire to claim the prestigious title.

