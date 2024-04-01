"He's going to be a megastar no doubt" - Fans react to WWE seeing current superstar on the same level as Gunther

The current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov appears to have significant support backstage in WWE.

Dragunov has undoubtedly been a standout performer for NXT since he arrived in WWE back in 2019. Among the most memorable moments in his career are his encounters with Gunther during their time in the NXT UK scene. Their TV match in 2020 and clash at NXT TakeOver in 2021 further cemented their reputation as two of the premier in-ring talents within the company.

The Ring General has since made a successful transition to the main roster, where he has become one of the top stars in the company. His Intercontinental Championship reign, which has surpassed 650 days, stands as the longest in history. It now seems that Ilja Dragunov could follow a similar path upon his eventual call-up to the main roster.

According to recent reports, while Ilja Dragunov isn't planned for an immediate call-up post WrestleMania 40, there's a growing belief backstage that it could occur after he loses his NXT Championship. The report suggests that WWE officials view him in a similar light as Gunther and thus anticipate giving him a comparable push upon his move to the main roster.

Fans on social media have since reacted to the report with immense excitement, anticipating Ilja Dragunov's inevitable rise to stardom upon his potential arrival on the main roster. Many fans are eager to see WWE revisit his rivalry with The Ring General, while others speculate that Dragunov could carve his own path by capturing the United States Championship, mirroring Gunther's impressive reign with the Intercontinental Championship.

Check out the best reactions below:

Twitter reactions to the report of WWE seeing Ilja Dragunov in the same light as Gunther

With WrestleMania 40 just around the corner, Gunther is poised to defend his title and further extend his historic reign. He'll put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Ilja Dragunov will also be in action during the 'Mania weekend. He's set to defend his NXT Championship against Tony D'Angelo at NXT Stand & Deliver, an event scheduled just before the kickoff of Night 1 of WrestleMania.

