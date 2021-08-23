NXT TakeOver 36 Results: Historic title reign ends; WWE Hall Of Famer plays big role in Championship match

NXT TakeOver 36 kicked off with the Million Dollar Championship match between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. The kickoff show saw Ridge Holland defeat Trey Baxter before Holland called out Thatcher ahead of their match next week's NXT.

LA Knight (c) vs. Cameron Grimes - Million Dollar Championship match at NXT TakeOver 36

Grimes had the upper hand early on and hit a backdrop before Knight was sent outside. Grimes set Knight up on the steel steps before Ted Dibiase helped him land a big kick to the Million Dollar Champion.

Grimes was headed for the top rope, but Knight dropped him, and he fell to the outside. Knight was dominating at this point, but Grimes blocked a neck breaker but was caught in a headlock in the ring.

Knight hit a springboard moonsault, but Grimes dodged it. Cameron got a near fall before Knight hit a bulldog and got a near fall of his own. Grimes hit a superkick before the Million Dollar Champion almost tossed him out. However, Grimes came back for a crossbody.

Grimes took a moonsault for a near fall before locking in The Million Dollar Dream and almost making Knight tap. Knight fled the ring and got his title belt, but the ref told him to keep it aside.

Knight took a big kick while he was still talking to the ref. While the official was looking at Grimes, DiBiase hit Knight with some big moves on the outside, including the Million Dollar Dream. Grimes hit the Cave In after Knight was back in the ring for the win at TakeOver 36.

Result: Cameron Grimes def. LA Knight to become the new Million Dollar Champion

Grade: B

Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Dakota Kai - NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver 36

Gonzalez caught a slap from Kai and started unloading on her as the match started at TakeOver 36 before Kai managed to send her into the turnbuckles. Kai went for an armbar, but Gonzalez powered through and tossed her away.

