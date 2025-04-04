30-year-old WWE star to replace Kevin Owens as Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton is currently slated to face Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, the match could be called off as The Prizefighter is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury, which would leave The Viper without an opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, there is a name that could take up KO's position.

Owens and Orton have been at odds since last November when KO took out The Viper with a piledriver. The 14-time World Champion returned at Elimination Chamber last month and took out the Canadian star. The duo were scheduled to face off at WrestleMania 41. However, The Prizefighter could miss the upcoming premium live event, and it was noted that WWE is looking for a replacement in case Kevin fails to get fit by The Showcase of The Immortals.

One of the names that could step up is Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion is currently not scheduled for WrestleMania 41 and could offer to face Randy Orton. Hayes has already competed against The Viper on two occasions. He has failed both times and thus, Hayes trying to win over The Legend Killer could finally be the direction of the storyline.

Randy Orton has been looking for revenge against Kevin Owens

As mentioned, Randy Orton was on the sidelines for nearly four months as Kevin Owens took him out with a piledriver. Orton also tried to get even as he attempted to injure Owens with a Punt kick at the Elimination Chamber, where he went after The Prizefighter after his Unsanctioned match against Sami Zayn.

However, the former Universal Champion managed to escape. The Legend Killer may have to wait a while to get even, as Kevin Owens could miss WrestleMania 41. WWE could also write off The Prizefighter with an injury angle, where Orton finally punts his former partner.

Owens will reportedly address his status on SmackDown, which could be the perfect place to play the angle.

It will also be interesting to see what plans WWE will come up with in case Owens is unable to compete at WrestleMania 41. Randy Orton is a huge name for the company, and leaving him out of the 'Mania card does not look like a possibility.

