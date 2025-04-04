Major WWE Superstar suffers an injury ahead of WrestleMania 41; set to address the status on SmackDown - Report

WrestleMania 41 is less than three weeks away, and WWE is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. However, the company has seemingly suffered a huge blow ahead of the show, as a recent report noted that Kevin Owens is dealing with an injury. Now, another report has claimed that The Prizefighter will address the situation on SmackDown.

Kevin Owens has been embroiled in a feud with Randy Orton over the last few months. The duo were slated to clash at WrestleMania 41, with Orton looking for an opportunity to get back at his former tag partner for putting him on the sidelines for months.

However, it seems like the Legend Killer may have to wait a little longer to get his hands on KO, as it was recently reported that the latter is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and there is no word on if he will be able to make it to WrestleMania 41. Dr. Chris Featherstone has provided further insight into the situation, noting that the former Universal Champion will address his status on SmackDown tonight.

Randy Orton recently made his return to WWE

Randy Orton was on the sidelines for months after receiving a piledriver from Kevin Owens. The Legend Killer made his return at Elimination Chamber, where he confronted KO after his match against Sami Zayn. The 14-time world champion tried to Punt Kick The Prizefighter for trying to end his career. However, the latter managed to escape.

The match between the two was made official a couple of weeks ago. However, WWE may have to look for a replacement if KO is indeed unable to make it to WrestleMania 41.

Randy Orton has competed in four matches since returning at Elimination Chamber. The 14-time world champion was in action last week on SmackDown, where he suffered a loss to Drew McIntyre. The Legend Killer also competed at WWE house shows in Amsterdam and Vienna.

