30-year-old WWE Superstar to emerge as unlikely winner in Men's Royal Rumble match? Exploring the swerve; No Punk or Rhodes

Fans are highly anticipating WWE's next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024. As of right now, the company has not announced anything for this event besides the traditional Men's and Women's Rumble matches. However, the show is set to feature names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, which injects more excitement into the PLE.

Superstars have already begun declaring their entry into the traditional matches and expressing their intent to claim the main event of WrestleMania 40. Notably, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have officially announced their entry into the Men's Rumble match.

Despite the two being fan favorites, speculation arises that Solo Sikoa might emerge as an unexpected winner of the Men's Rumble match and potentially head towards his first match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This belief stems from the recent hints dropped by the company for a future showdown between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Further, reports have also emerged indicating a new chapter for the Samoan star in the company, which many believed might be a victory in the Royal Rumble match.

Despite these reports, The Enforcer emerging victorious in the traditional Royal Rumble match seems to be far away from reality, at least for this year. One of the major signs behind the same is the drastic change in Solo's booking after he secured a dominant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel.

Since then, the Bloodline member has suffered multiple losses both on television and at house shows, indicating that Triple H has no plans to make the 30-year-old star the surprising winner of the traditional Royal Rumble match this year.

Currently, CM Punk is the most favorable star to win the Rumble and eventually challenge Seth Rollins for a dream showdown at this year's WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble 2024 match card prediction

Roman Reigns is already scheduled to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship at the event, but his opponent has yet to be decided. For those unaware, Randy Orton will clash against AJ Styles and LA Knight at the upcoming New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown, with the winner earning the opportunity to clash against The Tribal Chief at the PLE.

As of right now, the Viper is expected to be the star who emerges victorious and challenges Reigns at the Rumble.

Besides this, a match between Kevin Owens and Logan Paul for the United States Championship also seems to be a realistic possibility as The Prizefighter will face Santos Escobar in the finals of the US title tournament on the next SmackDown.

Furthermore, Gunther might also defend his title against Jey Uso, given the recent brewing feud between the former Right Hand Man and Imperium.

It will be interesting to witness how the Royal Rumble card will be shaped by Triple H in the upcoming weeks.