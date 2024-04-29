30-year veteran must get called up to RAW in the WWE Draft and win the Intercontinental Championship

Former NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov could move to Monday Night RAW if Triple H and GM Adam Pearce pick him on day two of the WWE Draft. Dragunov has already competed on the red brand, so having him become a main part of the RAW roster would make sense.

Ilja Dragunov has proved he is one of the top stars of WWE's young generation, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if the company pushed him and had him challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

Currently, Sami Zayn is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, after defeating Gunther on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Chad Cable is the No.1 contender after his heel turn, while Big Bronson Reed is also in the title picture.

WWE could have Ilja Dragunov follow Gunther's steps as IC champion

Ilja Dragunov could enter the title race by challenging Sami Zayn and starting a feud with Chad Cable and Bronson Reed. Should this happen, Adam Pearce could create a Fatal-Four Way where Draunov could claim the title without pinning Zayn, which would help the latter maintain his momentum.

If the former NXT champion wins the title, WWE could have him follow Gunther's steps, as the latter held the title for 666 days and emerged as one of the top stars in the business.

Ilja Dragunov could have a plethora of challengers on RAW should he win the Intercontinental Championship

As we said, Triple H could pick Ilja Dragunov and have him challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. If he wins, he could have a plethora of WWE stars as his next challengers.

Sheamus, Finn Balor, and Ricochet could be some of them, while Sami Zayn and Chad Cable should also remain in the title picture. That way, the former NXT champion would have a chance to become a fighting champion.

Ilja Dragunov winning the Intercontinental Championship would be a great chance for him to find his place on the RAW roster

Should he move to the main roster, Ilja Dragunov will have two paths that he could follow. The first one would be to find a tag team partner and challenge for the Tag Team Championship. This could happen if he joined a faction, like the Judgment Day or Imperium.

The other path is to have a singles run and the best way for WWE to elevate him would be as a mid-card champion. Thus, if Ilja Dragunov became the Intercontinental Champion, he would have the chance to find his place on the RAW roster much easier than just participating in singles action or entering the Tag Team Division.

Dragunov was the NXT Champion for 206 days and emerged as one of the top stars of the NXT brand.