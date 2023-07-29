31-time former champion may make his WWE return at SummerSlam to align with Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are not the only WWE Superstars who have had issues with The Judgment Day. This past week on RAW Kevin Owens was sidelined when he was attacked by the group and now Zayn will be forced to go it alone at SummerSlam.

While the Tag Team Championship may not be defended at The Biggest Party of Summer, Zayn could be given the chance to find his own tag team partner, and there is one man who knows the team better than any.

#WWE Dominik Mysterio sneaked a victory over Sami Zayn after a compelling match when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest attacked Kevin Owens are bring him on the entrance ramp... #WWE Raw

After all, it was Edge who brought The Judgment Day together, before he was unceremoniously kicked out. Allowing Edge to step back into the feud with The Judgment Day would also put the dream match between Rhea Ripley and Beth Pheonix back on the table.

Edge hasn't competed at a PLE for WWE since WrestleMania

Edge has been on a hiatus of sort from WWE over the past few months, only wrestling two matches since WrestleMania with his last bout coming earlier this month against Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

Waller disrespected Edge and The Rated-R Superstar was forced to step up and defend himself. It was an incredible match that proved that Waller can hang with the best in the ring. He even won over Edge since the Hall of Famer praised the star following the bout.

Over the past few months, The Judgment Day has run roughshod over all three brands and now is the chance for Edge to make his return and help to slay the monster that he created. Edge defeated Finn Balor at WrestleMania so he could be looking to teach Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest the same lesson.

Do you think Edge would make his wrestling return to wrestle alongside Sami Zayn at SummerSlam next weekend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

