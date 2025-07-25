31-year-old returning WWE Superstar to help AJ Styles win at SummerSlam and turn face? Chances explored

AJ Styles is set to face Dominik Mysterio next week at WWE SummerSlam 2025 for the Intercontinental Championship. The match was made official by Adam Pearce on this week's episode of RAW after Dominik was medically cleared to compete. However, while The Judgment Day could accompany their stablemate to the high-stakes bout, a superstar might return and help Styles win the title in a shocking twist.AJ Styles has been in line for an IC Title shot against Dominik Mysterio for a while in WWE. Fortunately for Styles, 'Dirty' Dom got cleared after the RAW General Manager forced him into taking a medical re-evaluation this week. He will now look to defend the gold against The Phenomenal One at the forthcoming premium live event.In a shocking turn of events at SummerSlam, Liv Morgan might make a massive return during the high-stakes bout and turn on her Judgment Day stablemate, helping Styles win the Intercontinental Championship.The 31-year-old has been sidelined with a shoulder injury, which she sustained in her match against Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of RAW. The Miracle Kid was later replaced by Roxanne Perez in the faction as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Interestingly, Perez has been teased as Dominik's new girlfriend in the absence of Morgan.While Liv Morgan might not be happy with the way things have turned while she has been away, she could turn on The Judgment Day and Dominik upon her potential comeback at the summer spectacle, and cost the latter his IC Title.That said, the above scenario is speculative as of this writing. Liv Morgan's return hasn't been officially confirmed yet, and she might be out for longer owing to the serious nature of her injury. Fans will have to wait and see how things turn out at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Dominik Mysterio to reunite with his father upon his return to WWE?If the above scenario happens. Dominik Mysterio might leave The Judgment Day and reunite with Rey Mysterio upon the latter's return to WWE.The Hall of Famer has been sidelined with an injury, which he sustained in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. While Rey has been speculated to return to the promotion soon, he might reunite with his son, Dominik, upon his comeback. Together, they could look to go after the World Tag Team Titles.While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical at this point.