310-pound star to help Seth Rollins become the new QB1 of WWE and join The Vision? Potential Crown Jewel ending explored

WWE Crown Jewel is right around the corner, and fans have not been able to stop talking about it. The PLE is set to feature a massive showdown featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes against each other in a massive singles match for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship.Rollins and Rhodes have a long history with each other, as allies and well as rivals, and the American Nightmare has been undefeated by the Visionary when it comes to singles matches. With high stakes set for Crown Jewel, the match between both men has all the spotlight and could end up being the main event of the show as well.Cody Rhodes has clearly found a rent-free place in Seth Rollins’ head ahead of Crown Jewel, and the latter is clear that he needs to win the match at the PLE. With Rollins desperate for a victory, he would surely have Bron Breakker and Bronson Red make their presence felt during the match. However, with Rhodes having Randy Orton on his side, Rollins might need someone else to join his faction and leave the world stunned.NXT’s 310-pound star Oba Femi could be the one to help Rollins at the PLE. After losing his NXT Championship to Ricky Starks recently, Femi could be on his way to the main roster. The Nigerian star could shock the world by joining the Vision and helping Rollins become the Crown Jewel Champion as well as the new Quarterback of WWE. A potential twist like this would not only leave the world talking but would also make The Vision one of the most dominant factions in history, potentially surpassing The Bloodline as well in the near future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the storyline at Crown Jewel.Paul Heyman dropped a bomb on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW this weekDays ahead of Crown Jewel, Rollins came face-to-face with Paul Heyman backstage, asking what would happen if he lost to Cody Rhodes at the PLE. After some confused words, Heyman dropped a bomb on the World Heavyweight Champion, stating that if Rollins lost, he would have to think about why he chose the Visionary over the Tribal Chief.While all signs point to Seth Rollins needing a desperate win over Cody Rhodes to enhance his momentum as well as his position in the company, fans will have to wait and see what the company has planned for their match at the PLE.