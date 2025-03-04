32-year-old star to beat IYO SKY before WrestleMania 41 and face Bianca Belair? Analysing the possibility

IYO SKY pulled off a huge shocker in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, altering the entire trajectory of the Road to WrestleMania. SKY defeated Rhea Ripley to capture the Women’s World Championship, setting up a clash with Bianca Belair at The Showcase of The Immortals.

However, fans may witness The EST face a different opponent for the Women's World Title in Las Vegas. The 2025 Elimination Chamber saw the return of Jade Cargill, who left everyone, including Bianca, perplexed by her actions as the 32-year-old launched a brutal attack on Naomi.

Many see Jade's attack on The Glow as a clear indication that Naomi was the one behind the vicious assault on The Storm last November. However, the upcoming episode of SmackDown could see Jade reveal that the real mastermind behind her attack was Bianca Belair. Later, as compensation for her missing out on four months of action, the former tag team champion could demand Triple H give her a title shot against The Genius of The Sky so that she could get her hands on her former partner in Las Vegas.

In a shocking twist, Jade may defeat IYO, and later, Bianca may show her true colors by attacking The Storm after the match, revealing that she is indeed the mystery attacker. The proposed angle would nicely set up the stage for a WrestleMania showdown between Cargill and Belair.

IYO SKY reacts to her title win on Monday Night RAW

Rhea Ripley losing the Women’s World Championship was certainly a monumental upset, as she lost her title weeks before The Showcase of The Immortals. However, it marked a memorable moment for The Genius of The Sky, who overcame all the odds stacked against her in recent months and captured the world title.

Following her massive victory, the Damage CTRL member shared an inspiring quote on X (Twitter) with a snap of the title.

“If you never give up and work hard at any time, your dreams will come true," IYO SKY wrote.

It will be interesting to see how long IYO SKY reigns as Women’s World Champion and what plans the creative team has in store for her title run.

