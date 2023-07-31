32-year-old star demands celebration ahead of WWE RAW

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar has demanded a celebration ahead of RAW.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17 episode of the red brand. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attacked Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before the match and weakened the champions. Green and Deville emerged victorious but lost a non-title bout to Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair this past Friday on SmackDown.

Despite fireworks going off after the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship, Chelsea Green still believes that she and Sonya Deville deserve a full celebration for their victory.

She took to Twitter to demand a celebration for becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions ahead of tomorrow night's episode of RAW.

"JUSTICE FOR CHELSEA AND SONYA. THEY DESERVE A CELEBRATION. @WWE," she tweeted.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen JUSTICE FOR CHELSEA AND SONYA.

THEY DESERVE A CELEBRATION.

@WWE

Chelsea Green threatens to file a complaint against WWE RAW star

Chelsea Green recently threatened The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio because he received a celebration after winning the NXT North American Championship.

Dominik Mysterio celebrated capturing the North American Championship from Wes Lee in NXT during this past Monday's edition of RAW. Green was not pleased that Mysterio was allowed to celebrate his title win and vowed to file a formal complaint.

She tagged WWE official Adam Pearce in her message and wondered if he had taken it upon himself to organize the celebration for the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Will be filing a formal complaint to @WWE management about the fact that this tiny little Dom man had a celebration and your NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS did not [email protected] did you set this up!????" She tweeted.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

@ScrapDaddyAP did you set this up!???? Will be filing a formal complaint to @WWE management about the fact that this tiny little Dom man had a celebration and your NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS did not.@ScrapDaddyAP did you set this up!???? twitter.com/wwe/status/168…

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to defend the NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali tonight at the Great American Bash in Cedar Park, Texas.

It will be interesting to see if the 26-year-old star arrives at RAW tomorrow night as champion or if his reign ends at tonight's premium live event.

Do you think Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville deserve a celebration for winning the Women's Tag Team Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.