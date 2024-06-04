32-year-old star must dethrone Sami Zayn instead of Chad Gable at WWE Clash at the Castle

Sami Zayn had a rough night on Monday Night RAW, as he was attacked by Chad Gable after agreeing to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line. Zayn will defend his title against Gable at WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday, June 15.

Sami Zayn was attacked not only by Gable but also by Otis, which led to a match set for next week's RAW. Otis was humiliated again by Chad Gable, but he remained by his side and assaulted the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Otis has been at a crossroads lately, as he has opposed Gable's tactics, but still, he hasn't turned on him to start a feud with the No.1 contender. This could change soon, though and he can win the IC title.

Otis should get added to the title match at Clash at the Castle

If WWE wants to push the 32-year-old star, they should add him to the title match at Clash at the Castle. That way, Otis will become a factor in the feud and will have a great chance of becoming a champion without turning on his Alpha Academy partner in the first place.

At the same time, Otis and Sami Zayn will collide next Monday, which could set the tone for the former to get in the match to help add a new angle to the storyline.

Otis could go after Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Making it a Triple Threat match at Clash at the Castle will enable WWE to help Otis build some momentum, as he will have a chance to fight for his first title in singles competition.

Since joining the company, Otis has not emerged as a legit contender and fans have mainly seen him compete at a mid-card level or for the tag team division. This could change should he go after Sami Zayn instead of Chad Gable, as it would let him maintain his title status and get another chance in the future, especially if he doesn't get pinned.

It would help set the stage for a feud with Chad Gable

As we said, Otis could take two paths to the Intercontinental Championship. The first is to go after Sami and fight to become the champion, and the second is to cost Zayn the title and hand it to Chad Gable.

That way, he will have the chance to stay by Gable's side only to betray him and start a feud with him, which will give him another title match. If this happened, the 32-year-old star would turn into a babyface.

