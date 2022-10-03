When did WWE star Chad Gable compete in the Olympics?

Charles Brett, popularly known as Chad Gable in WWE, had a brief run in the Olympics during his amateur days. He represented the United States of America and was critically acclaimed for his wrestling abilities and style.

Charles started his wrestling career at the age of 18. He is a Minnesota high school state champion, similar to Brock Lesnar in 2000. During his trials for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, he defeated Jordan Holm in the finals to progress to the next stage.

Subsequently, Chad Gable had a dream debut at the London Olympics. He competed in the Greco-Roman-style 84 kg event and defeated Keitani Graham from the Federation States of Micronesia. Unfortunately, he was utterly dominated by his next opponent, Pablo Shorey of Cuba, and eliminated with a result of 3 - 0.

Much of Chad Gable’s struggle mirrors that of Kurt Angle. Both were Olympic wrestlers before their time in WWE. However, Angle was inspired to pursue wrestling by winning a gold medal, while Gable pushed himself despite a disappointing loss. His defeat fueled his motivation to do better.

During an interview, Gable revealed AEW stars Sting and Bryan Danielson as his favorite wrestlers, along with the late Eddie Guerrero.

“For pro wrestling, I was always a fan — but the first guy I was obsessed with was Sting. I watched WCW, and Sting was my guy for three or four years. Then I started watching the cruiserweights [junior heavyweights] and watched the smaller guys and identified with them. Eddie Guerrero and Daniel Bryan [were] who I look to for inspiration; they’re small in stature like myself but didn’t let that hinder them. They just belong and they really believe that, and that’s awesome.” (H/T Atletifo.com)

WWE even posted photos featuring Chad Gable at the 2012 Olympics.

What is Chad Gable upto now in WWE?

A member of the Alpha Academy alongside Otis, Chad Gable is currently locked into a feud with the returning Braun Strowman. They were thrust into the program by WWE following an ambush by the Monster of Monsters on the September 5th edition of Monday Night RAW.

Gable, with Otis, began this year with the RAW Tag Team Championships against RK-Bro. However, they dropped the titles after a short reign of almost two months. Since that defeat, Gable and Otis have reverted to jobber roles, and even their rivalry with Strowman is bound to end badly for them.

WWE needs to do something positive for the Alpha Academy so that the former champions end the year 2022 on a good note.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far