33-year-old basks in the glory of pinning "WrestleMania Main-Eventer" on WWE RAW, sends controversial message

The fallout edition of WWE's flagship show after an eventful Payback Premium Live Event was noteworthy for a number of reasons, one of them being JD McDonagh picking up his biggest win since arriving on the main roster. The Irish star defeated Sami Zayn.

While the victory was tainted by interference, as is the case with all of Judgment Day members, it is a solid win for JD nonetheless. The bright young star is not an official member of the faction yet. WWE seems to be taking a slow-burn route in telling this story, letting it breathe and gradually play out.

JD McDongah called back to his match and win over Zayn on Instagram, sharing a photo and adding insult to injury:

"Pinned a WrestleMania Main-Eventer clean on Monday Night RAW," McDonagh wrote.

The 33-year-old played a significant role in the title change on Saturday night. Damian Priest and Finn Balor are now the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, The Archer of Infamy is not too keen on recruiting McDonagh into the Judgment Day just yet.

JD McDonagh presented top WWE Superstar with a new Money in the Bank briefcase

"Senor" Money in the Bank Damian Priest is arguably the biggest breakout star of 2023. He went from not competing at the Show of Shows, to wrestling several remarkable contests on premium live events. His San Juan Street Fight against Bad Bunny alone would suffice to bring Priest into the discussion.

This past Monday night, McDonagh interrupted The Judgment Day's "all gold" promo and gifted Priest with a new briefcase with "Senor" written on it; a purple Money in the Bank case.

Another interesting story development on the red brand occurred right before the main event. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio looked to persuade Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day.

With JD McDonagh's potential involvement as the official fifth member of The Judgment Day, do you think more stars will be recruited on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

