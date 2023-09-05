"We're all equals" - Dominik Mysterio offers son of WWE legend a spot in The Judgment Day  on RAW

The Judgment Day could be growing stronger with more members after Dominik Mysterio's recent actions on RAW. While they have maintained that four-member dynamic for a year now since Dominik joined, JD McDonagh has been in the front running to get the fifth spot. Dominik, however, offered Jey Uso a spot as well without needing to earn it.

Dominik Mysterio had made a tempting offer to Jey Uso, son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, a few weeks ago after the latter had "quit" WWE. He said that he would make the perfect addition, and this week on RAW, he followed up on it, presumably at the orders of Rhea Ripley.

While JD McDonagh was being praised backstage by Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio went up to Main Event Jey Uso, telling him that there was a spot open for him in The Judgment Day and to think about it.

Expand Tweet

He essentially approached Jey Uso, the son of WWE legend Rikishi, bonding over the fact that they both had absent parents and that things weren't always good at home despite what people thought from the outside.

He also mentioned that Jey came from a broken family and tried to use that to make himself relatable.

Jey didn't say anything, but it will be interesting to see what will happen if he rejects The Judgment Day.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena