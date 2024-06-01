33-year-old must return and cost Gunther his rematch against WWE star Randy Orton 

Gunther and Randy Orton look set to face one another in a rematch following a controversial finish to their King of the Ring final. The Ring General beat The Viper but Orton appeared to have his shoulder up during the pinfall. Triple H hinted that the pair would lock horns again to make up for the indecisive finish.

That match might not be able to take place at Clash at the Castle on June 15 given Orton is seemingly recovering from a knee injury. If they do square off at some stage, it should lead to Giovanni Vinci's surprising return. Fans haven't seen the Italian star since Ludwig Kaiser turned on him and literally kicked him out of Imperium.

Money in the Bank on July 6 is a dual-branded event, meaning both WWE RAW and SmackDown Superstars can appear. This is also the only scenario that allows Gunther to face Orton given they're currently on separate brands

It also paves the way for Giovanni Vinci to interfere and cost his former stable leader in a massive showdown with the 14-time world champion. This could go down in several ways but should lead to the former Imperium member turning babyface.

Giovanni Vinci can get his revenge by helping Randy Orton beat Gunther

Giovanni Vinci wasn't just banished from Imperium, he was destroyed by Ludwig Kaiser. The stable's leader didn't even need to get involved as his right-hand man tortured Vinci on WWE RAW, using the steel steps and announcers' desk.

The 33-year-old was drafted to SmackDown during the 2024 Draft, meaning his business with Imperium was left unfinished. He could be out for revenge at the next opportunity and it could come at Money in the Bank.

Gunther has been booked strong throughout his main roster run and would be protected if he loses to Randy Orton via interference. Vinci has a plausible reason to attack the former Intercontinental Champion.

The Austrian could go it alone against RKO because of a backstage attack on Kaiser. That would have fans guessing who was behind it before Vinci makes it clear by taking out his former ally.

Giovanni Vinci could make the save amid an Imperium beat-down

Imperium have made the most of their numbers advantage in the past and could try to do so in the potential rematch. With Kevin Owens seemingly having his hands tied with Bloodline drama, it could leave his ally vulnerable.

That's until Giovanni Vinci makes a shock return with his old NXT babyface gimmick and comes to The Apex Predator's aid. Seeing the Italian by the legendary star's side could do him wonders.

This could also lead to Vinci getting involved in Randy Orton and Owen's ongoing feud with The Bloodline. That's some way to kickstart his singles career on the blue brand.

Gunther and Orton could be headed for a best-of-three scenario

Randy Orton could even the scores at 1-1 if he were to get the win over Gunther. This could lead to the pair facing off one more time in a decider on either RAW or SmackDown.

A win for the Austrian heavyweight in a best-of-three against someone of Randy Orton's caliber will only help push him further. He's headed for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE SummerSlam. This would only solidify him as a main-event player and the potential favorite to win the title.

Gunther and Orton put on a masterclass at King and Queen of the Ring and fans would eat up another two matches. They could finish the war with a stipulation such as Falls Count Anywhere or Last Man Standing match.

