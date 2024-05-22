Ludwig Kaiser gets warned by 46-year-old WWE star following RAW

Ludwig Kaiser brutally attacked Giovanni Vinci on WWE RAW a few weeks ago at the behest of Gunther. This marked the end of Imperium as a trio.

Kaiser has always been in The Ring General's corner whenever necessary, often taking the bullet. Ahead of this week's main event on the red brand, he reminded fans about Gunther's submission win over former WWE Champion Sheamus, adding that Jey Uso stands no chance. Things turned out the way he predicted.

But he may not have anticipated what his comments on The Celtic Warrior would have resulted in. Kaiser claimed that if the Irish-born wrestler does not stay at home to protect his legacy, he will put him down when the latter resurfaces.

Although he was last seen in the hard-hitting contest against Gunther, Sheamus was paying heed to what was happening on RAW. He has a warning for Ludwig Kaiser:

"Stick to being Goonther’s coat rack Kaiser chief.. that pigeon chest of yours is gonna have ten beats drilled into it. #ipredictariot👊🏻"

Sheamus admitted post-match that he will not step in the ring with Gunther again. However, it appears Ludwig Kaiser is not ruled out of the equation.

What happened after Ludwig Kaiser lost a game of rock, paper, and scissors to popular female WWE star?

NXT call-up Tiffany Stratton experienced a surge in popularity on the main roster in 2024. Her name is already thrown into the mix as a potential candidate to become Women's Champion sooner rather than later.

During a conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, she opened up about her romantic relationship with Ludwig Kaiser. She revealed that it commenced after Kaiser lost a game of rock, paper, and scissors. He had to ask her out on a date as that was the prior stipulation:

"We kind of always knew of each other, cause we both were at the Performance Center," Stratton said. "One day, he [Ludwig Kaiser] was out and it was my birthday weekend, and I was out. And we actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date."

Tiffany further added that the WWE Superstar is a "goofball" in real life, different from the serious persona he portrays on-screen. She has also spoken candidly about how much Kaiser has influenced her in-ring work, even helping her arrive at the finishing move she uses.