33-year-old star to cost Dominik Mysterio his title at NXT No Mercy? Exploring potential swerve

Heading into NXT No Mercy, Dominik Mysterio will already face plenty of pressure. While a last-minute opponent change surely hampered the preparations of Dominik, Rhea Ripley's absence from his side could also affect him. However, there is another superstar who could cost Dominik his title at No Mercy.

In one of the biggest events of the year for the developmental brand, Dominik will defend his NXT North American Championship against Trick Williams, who replaced Mustafa Ali after he was released by WWE recently. While Dirty Dom is a favorite to win, interference by JD McDonagh can cost him the title.

Since the last few weeks, McDonagh has made several attempts to join The Judgment Day. However, these attempts have only been met with humiliation. This week on RAW, Damian Priest had an aggressive confrontation with McDonagh and told him he would never be a part of The Judgment Day.

At NXT No Mercy, the 33-year-old superstar could begin his revenge arc. McDonagh could start a rivalry with The Judgment Day by costing Dominik Mysterio his title. This would also allow him to turn his heel for the first time in a year and give him the push he requires.

Wrestling veteran explains notable difference between WWE and AEW involving Dominik Mysterio

On AEW Dynamite, Don Callis turning his back on Kenny Omega and The Elite has arguably made him one of the biggest heels on the show. While cutting promos or making appearances in front of a crowd, Callis manages to generate a plethora of boos from the fans in the arena.

One man who does the same in WWE is Dominik Mysterio. However, as per Vince Russo, there is a difference in both promotions when it comes to this aspect. During his appearance on Legion of Dynamite on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE head writer said:

"I wanna make one thing perfectly clear: when [Don] Callis was cutting his promo, he was getting as much heat as Dominik [Mysterio] gets. The difference was, and you could see is I'm telling you guys, watch the two shows back to back, they weren't lowering Callis' mic, that's the difference."

Russo further continued:

"So even though everybody was booing when Callis was talking, we could hear him, this is what I'm trying to tell you guys: you get s*ckered in for stuff, and you don't understand the trick. Go watch those segments back to back because they were booing loudly while Callis was cutting his promo."

Moreover, Dominik Mysterio and Don Callis are two superstars who arguably manage to generate noise from the crowd in WWE and AEW, respectively. While the latter is a seasoned veteran with years of experience, it would be interesting to see how Dominik progresses in his career.

Do you think JD McDonagh could possibly interfere in Dominik's title match at NXT No Mercy? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.