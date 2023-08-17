33-year-old star to return with Bray Wyatt and bring back old gimmick after 4 years? Exploring the potential

Bray Wyatt is one of the most popular wrestlers to make a comeback following Triple H taking creative control over WWE. He came back in 2022 and nearly immediately started a feud with LA Knight, and that's when we first saw the character Uncle Howdy.

It is speculated that Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, was the one who played Uncle Howdy. Dallas disappeared from WWE programming following Wyatt's unexplained hiatus, but that could soon change with Wyatt's comeback. We could see Dallas revert to his old gimmick and align with his brother to wreak havoc on the main roster.

Bray Wyatt's return from his unexplained hiatus will give fans hope that the Rotunda brothers will finally get to work together properly on the main roster.

They may establish a faction since Wyatt has always wanted to work with his brother but has never had the opportunity. Wyatt mentioned his desire to form a faction with his brother in a 2017 interview with Sports Illustrated, and Wyatt's ambition may now come to fruition.

“Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster. He is the most underrated Superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I’ll show you. It’s very, very possible.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Dallas hasn't been wrestling since he was let go in April 2021. He was a successful heel in NXT, but his career stalled on the main roster. He was a major comic wrestler during his stint, winning the RAW Tag Team Championship with Curtis Axel.

Since Triple H has been dedicated to bringing back the talents that were mistreated during their previous stint with the company, we could see Dallas return with his prior Bo-Lieve gimmick under Wyatt to provide depth to his character.

Bray Wyatt's father said his return is imminent

Bray Wyatt disappeared from WWE programming before WrestleMania 39 where he was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley. The Eater of Worlds was unable to compete due to an undisclosed medical issue. Fans didn't see any hope for his comeback when he didn't return at the Biggest Party of Summer. It wasn't until his father made a big promise that fans could see a glimmer of hope.

Wyatt’s father, Mike Rotunda, revealed in a recent interview with Wrestling Binge Sportskeeda that he is inching closer to completing medical clearance.

”You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn’t believe a lot of or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt, I’m sure we will return to WWE hopefully shortly and we’ll go from there.” [0:50 – 1:03]

What do you think of Bray Wyatt's comeback and forming a faction with his brother? Sound off in the comments below.

