Did WWE indirectly leak the identity of Uncle Howdy? Fans spot major clue

Despite arriving in WWE months ago, Uncle Howdy is still a mystery for fans. The masked personality has been integral to Bray Wyatt's storylines since the latter returned to the company last year.

Howdy first appeared on WWE television on SmackDown last year, attacking Wyatt. The real identity of the man behind the eerie character is yet to be revealed. He was last seen on the blue brand in March 2023, attempting a sneak attack on Bobby Lashley while the latter was feuding with Wyatt.

A fan recently spotted a significant clue that could have revealed Howdy's true identity. WWE 2K23, the company's latest video game, published by 2K, includes the star as a DLC character. The gaming title mentions that the mysterious character is a former one-time NXT Champion, referring to his title reign of 280 days. Hence, many have speculated that the former titleholder could be Bo Dallas.

For those unaware, Bo Dallas is also a former one-time NXT Champion, holding the title for the same number of days mentioned in the game.

prime wrestling @primeWWEAEW This is more proof Bo is Uncle Howdy. WWE 2K23 has Uncle Howdy as a 1 time NXT Champion which Bo was. It also says Howdy held the champion for 280 days and Bo did to.This put all the rumors to an end and #2K messed up big time. #WWE #WWE 2K23 @WhatsTheStatus @JoeMashups @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/83iBVBpdXK

It appears that the newest version of the game may have inadvertently revealed the real identity of Howdy before the company could do so. Some past reports have also suggested that Wyatt's real-life brother, Dallas, is the person behind the masked character.

It will be interesting to see when Uncle Howdy and Wyatt will return to the company after being absent for over three months.

Why does Uncle Howdy need to return with Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television since the February 24, 2023, episode of SmackDown. During his last appearance, he mocked Lashley in a pre-taped segment.

Reports suggest that Wyatt is rumored to reignite his feud with Bobby Lashley after his WWE comeback. Hence, The Eater of Worlds might seek Howdy's help to take down The All Mighty if they rekindle their rivalry in the near future.

Bray Wyatt made his return at last year's Extreme Rules event

The babyface duo could continue their alliance upon their comeback. Moreover, having Uncle Howdy return with Bray Wyatt would allow the company to explore more creative directions for The Eater of Worlds. This could also lead to the formation of a new faction led by Wyatt, as teased in the past.

If Bo Dallas is the person behind the mysterious Uncle Howdy gimmick, the company could leverage the star's real-life connection with Wyatt to create a compelling storyline.