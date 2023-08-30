33-year-old WWE star breaks silence with 4-word message following massive return after 1411 days

In recent months, many WWE stars from the main roster have appeared on the company's Tuesday night show, NXT. The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins recently broke his silence with a four-word message following his massive return to the white-and-gold brand.

On the latest edition of NXT, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) returned to their former hunting grounds after almost four years. They showed up in a backstage segment alongside Carmelo Hayes. The duo is currently under the wing of Bobby Lashley, and it seemed like they visited WWE's third brand to recruit the NXT Champion to their team.

The Street Profits were last seen in the white-and-gold brand on October 19, 2019. Following an impressive stint in NXT, Dawkins and Ford have impressed fans with their performances on the main roster.

After his recent comeback, Angelo Dawkins took to Twitter to send a four-word message. The 33-year-old quoted the Stamford-based promotion's tweet about The Street Profits' return and mentioned that it had been a while since the duo last appeared on the brand.

"Been a while fam #WWENXT," Dawkins wrote on Twitter.

Dutch Mantell is seemingly a fan of Bobby Lashley aligning with The Street Profits in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that it was interesting to see Bobby Lashley take Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford under his wing.

"Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are interesting at this point, and let’s see how they [WWE] handle them. They got a good start, so let’s see how they handle that."

The Street Profits have already won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships. After joining forces with The All Mighty, the popular duo will be looking to add more gold to their resume. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the faction.

