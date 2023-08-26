33-year-old WWE star should dethrone Rey Mysterio and introduce a new belt

Rey Mysterio's illustrious career in and around WWE has inspired several upcoming talents in the world of professional wrestling. The Master of 619 has often imparted his wisdom to younger talent while working with them including North American Champion 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio.

Earlier this year, Rey Mysterio finally went up against Dominik Msterio after the latter taunted his father and family for months. In the end, the Master of 619 walked out with a win at WrestleMania 39 and soon revived the Latino World Order with the members of Legado Del Fantasma.

The stable has become quite popular over the past few months on Friday Night SmackDown, and they are featured in prominent segments on the blue brand. Earlier this month, Rey Mysterio won his third United States Championship when he defeated Austin Theory.

Signs point towards that Mysterio dropping the title to one of the younger Superstars on SmackDown and fans believe Santos Escobar should be the guy to rightfully take the Championship from him. However, another intriguing possibility is Grayson Waller winning the title in the coming weeks or months and rebranding the title to represent Australia instead of the United States.

Why should Grayson Waller beat Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship?

Earlier this year, Grayson Waller ended his feud with Bron Breakker, Shawn Michaels, and Johnny Gargano on the developmental brand before moving to the main roster. He was the final pick during the annual WWE Draft for Friday Night SmackDown.

The rising star has been heavily featured in high-profile segments with Edge and John Cena. He even has his own talk show on SmackDown called The Grayson Waller Effect. The company is quite high on the star and it should come as no surprise if the management decides to make him a champion in the coming weeks or months on the blue brand.

Grayson Waller would be the perfect candidate to beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. The popular star can deliver on the mic and inside the squared circle against any opponent. Moreover, Waller has previously expressed his desire to change the Red, White, and Blue championship.

WWE can allow small changes with a new title design that represents Waller's home country or they can retire the title for a while and introduce a new championship for the new generation. It's been a while since WWE introduced a new title and they can successfully do so with the help of Grayson Waller as champion.

