33-year-old WWE star could finally end Austin Theory's 200-day plus reign

Austin Theory has been one of the most promising WWE stars over the past few years due to the amount of success he achieved on the main roster. Recently, Theory crossed 200 days as the United States Champion and became the longest-reigning champion in over ten years.

However, fans are wondering when Theory will drop his title and move on to bigger things in the company. The person who could finally end A-Town's run as the United States Champion could be none other than the recently drafted SmackDown star Grayson Waller.

Earlier this year, Waller failed to beat Bron Breakker twice to win the NXT Championship. After his loss, Waller feuded with Shawn Michaels on the developmental brand who brought back Johnny Gargano for an Unsanctioned match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023.

Last month, Grayson Waller made his way to the blue brand during the annual draft. While there are no reports on who will beat Austin Theory for the title, the Aussie star is easily one of the best picks to dethrone him and become the US Champion.

Why Grason Waller should be the one to beat Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship?

Last year, Austin Theory won his second United States Championship from The Visionary at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Theory has been unstoppable in his second run with the belt as he defeated several veterans and Hall of Famers before getting drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

According to a recent report, the company has some big plans for both Waller and Austin Theory down the line on the blue brand. Grayson Waller has slowly been exposed to the main roster audience as he hosts The Grayson Waller Effect featuring various stars from Friday Night SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Theory remains dominant as the United States Champion. If both stars are destined for bigger things on the blue brand, then it makes sense for Theory to go after The Tribal Chief by dropping his title to Waller.

Grayson Waller has been one of the biggest draft picks from the developmental brand, and it would be best for the company to push Waller as the rising star in the company.

