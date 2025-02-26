330-pound WWE powerhouse to get added to Jey Uso vs. Gunther match at WrestleMania 41? Analyzing possible booking

The reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is currently preparing for his first-ever world title defense at The Showcase of Immortals. 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso chose The Ring General as his opponent for 'Mania. The two are now embroiled in a heated storyline and have been going after each other for a while. However, things might change soon, as another star could be added to the much-anticipated championship bout between Uso and the Austrian superstar.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured an unexpected match between Gunther and Akira Tozawa, where The Ring General decisively defeated the member of The Alpha Academy, illustrating why the game has levels and sending a direct warning to Jey Uso.

Former WWE Money in the Bank winner Otis intervened to save his Alpha Academy faction mate, resulting in an altercation with the champion. The segment drew a huge reaction from the crowd, and fans praised it online. However, Gunther overpowered the 33-year-old star.

In a surprising twist, Otis could be added to the title match between Gunther and Jey Uso at Las Vegas, making it a triple threat bout. While this outcome seems unlikely, the creative team has recently pulled some unexpected surprises, including Jey Uso winning the Rumble.

Adding the 33-year-old to the match would provide a different dynamic, considering the reaction the Alpha Academy star receives from the crowd.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative at this point.

Gunther’s rumored match against WWE Hall of Famer seems to have been canceled

Last year, former Universal Champion Goldberg announced that he would compete in his final match this year. WWE also laid the groundwork for his appearance at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event when Da Man had a major confrontation with Gunther. Many predicted that this year, the WCW legend would face The Ring General at WrestleMania.

However, according to PWN reports, plans for Gunther vs. Goldberg have reportedly been scrapped and are no longer on the table. Additionally, Da Man is currently undergoing stem cell treatment to prepare for his final contest, which will most likely occur at the SummerSlam or Crown Jewel this year.

It will be interesting to see if Gunther manages to overcome adversity and retain his title at Showcase of Immortals or if Uso will finally etch his name in the history books as another world champion from his family.

