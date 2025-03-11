330-pound WWE powerhouse to turn heel after 22 months and cost Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41? Potential twist explored

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso clashed with Grayson Waller in a singles bout and emerged as the winner. However, in the post-match, Austin Theory tried to take down the YEET Master, but Jey still managed to overpower him. Soon, Gunther arrived out of nowhere and put the OG Bloodline member to sleep in the middle of the ring.

After this, Jey was backstage, where Otis and the other Alpha Academy members came to meet him. However, it was a big surprise that Otis didn't come to rescue Jey despite being backstage, especially after Jey rescued Otis on last week's RAW. This raises the chances that the 330-pound WWE powerhouse could turn heel after almost 22 months and cost Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

This scenario could unfold at the Showcase of Immortals when Otis comes out during the Jey Uso and Gunther match. The Alpha Academy member could pretend to be on the side of the YEET Master before showing his true colors by costing Jey against the Imperium Leader.

Following this, Otis may join Gunther's faction and become part of the Imperium along with Ludwig Kaiser. The inclusion of the 33-year-old star in the villainous faction could be a great way to rejuvenate Otis's career in the Stamford-based promotion and give him some serious heat.

Overall, WWE WrestleMania 41 is expected to be filled with surprises and shocking twists. So this makes it realistic if Otis turns heel at Mania and stands against Jey Uso during his World title match.

Major WWE star might aid Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 to dethrone Gunther

One of the stars who might aid Jey Uso to dethrone Gunther and become World Champion is Jimmy Uso. Big Jim recently suffered a loss against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. This leaves Jimmy with no path for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

So, if WWE fails to put Jimmy Uso on the WrestleMania 41 card, he could be utilized during the World Title match. Dethroning the Ring General and becoming World Champion is indeed a dream of Jey Uso, and to fulfill this dream, his real-life brother could aid him at WrestleMania.

Jimmy could make his presence felt during the match if Ludwig Kaiser or someone tries to give Gunther an advantage in that match. An appearance from Big Jim will surely aid the YEET Master, leading to a title change at The Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen what will happen at WWE WrestleMania 41 and whether Jimmy will show up during the World title match.

