330-pound WWE star to be added to The Judgment Day in place of current champion? Exploring potential scenario

A 330-pound WWE Superstar could replace a current champion in The Judgment Day.

The heel faction competed in the Men's WarGames match last Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series in Chicago. Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton picked up the victory in the match. Drew McIntyre recently aligned himself with the heel faction but was unhappy with how things played out at the premium live event and stormed out of the ring after the match.

Damian Priest recently named himself the leader of The Judgment Day after Cody Rhodes claimed that Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was the faction's "Mami" and they had to run everything by her. Priest was concerned that the group was going to think less of him after they fell short at Survivor Series, but he was assured that was not the case.

However, Rhea Ripley appears to be the true leader of the faction and could view Damian Priest as the weak link. Despite winning the Money in the Bank contract, Priest has come up short as of late.

He lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4 and was the superstar who was pinned in the Men's WarGames match. Rhea Ripley could be watching Bronson Reed and thinking that he would be a great addition to the faction. Reed could use a spark on the main roster, and joining The Judgment Day would inject some life into his character on WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley reveals WWE Superstar has refused to join The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared that Liv Morgan has refused to join The Judgment Day faction multiple times.

Rhea Ripley recently answered fan questions in a Q&A session conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling. She revealed that she had asked the former SmackDown Women's Champion to join the faction multiple times. The Eradicator claimed that Liv Morgan has refused to join the group because she is stubborn.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley. [1:05 - 1:20]

You can check out the video below:

Bronson Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has not captured a title on the main roster so far. Only time will tell what the future holds for the big man on WWE RAW.

Would you like to see Bronson Reed in The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.