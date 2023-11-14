Rhea Ripley's hilarious reaction to Judgment Day star declaring himself as the leader of the faction

Rhea Ripley has been all over Monday Night RAW in 2023 and has been the top female star on the WWE roster. She is also arguably The Judgment Day's most important member, and she recently reacted to another star declaring himself as the leader of the fearsome faction.

On the November 13 episode of RAW, Damian Priest, in an impulsive moment, declared himself to be the leader of The Judgment Day, leaving even Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio a bit puzzled since the motto of The Judgment Day has been that there is no leader in the group. Eventually, Rhea Ripley decided that Damian Priest should be the team leader for the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Before the events of the main event of RAW unfolded, Rhea Ripley put out a tweet seemingly rolling her eyes at the thought of Damian Priest being The Judgment Day's leader.

The fearsome faction appears to have a fifth man in their team for WarGames. While JD McDonagh was officially inducted as a member of The Judgment Day, that still made it only four candidates for WarGames.

Drew McIntyre has now joined the mix as he attacked Jey Uso to cost him and help The Judgment Day retain the Undisputed WW Tag Team Titles. Post-match, Ripley shook hands with McIntyre, implying that she was a big part of this plan.

