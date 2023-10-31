34-year-old to accidentally cost stablemate title at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring potential scenario

A WWE Superstar may make a costly mistake at Crown Jewel on November 4.

Bayley and Iyo Sky appeared to despise each other for a bit following Dakota Kai's injury earlier this year in May. Sky and Kai had grown tired of The Role Model always getting all of the attention in Damage CTRL, and it came to a head at Money in the Bank on July 1.

Both Iyo Sky and Bayley competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match at the premium live event in London. Sky won the match by handcuffing her leader to Becky Lynch and then climbing over her to retrieve the briefcase suspended above the ring.

Surprisingly, Bayley has completely let it go and has fully supported her fellow stablemate during her reign as WWE Women's Champion. However, Sky is in for a tough task when she defends the title against Bianca Belair this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Belair is also scheduled to battle Bayley this Friday on SmackDown and has gotten the better of the 34-year-old the past several times they have squared off. The leader of Damage CTRL could feel compelled to interfere in the match if she comes up short against The EST on SmackDown. However, it could lead to the end of the faction if the interference goes awry and she accidentally costs Sky the WWE Women's Championship on Saturday.

WWE NXT star Mr. Stone doesn't think Roman Reigns is going to lose at Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns will also be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief will be defending the title against popular SmackDown star LA Knight on November 4. Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Mr. Stone claimed that Reigns is not ready to lose the title yet and will likely pick up the victory over Knight this weekend.

"God, but Roman Reigns is so good. If I was a betting man, as much as I hate to say this because he's my friend, I'm picking Reigns. He's too good, and I think he's at the point of being untouchable. I just don't think Roman Reigns is ready to lose yet." [10:01 - 10:52]

Damage CTRL has been on the same page as of late, but that could fall apart if Bayley's interference backfires at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see which superstar leaves the premium live event as champion this weekend.

