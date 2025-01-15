34-year-old ex-WWE champion to return and challenge Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

SmackDown has a new WWE Women’s Champion in Tiffany Stratton. The 25-year-old cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax earlier this month to capture the gold. Fans are excited about Tiffy’s title reign and to find out who she will face at WrestleMania 41 if she manages to hold on to the title. The former champion might return to the Stamford-based promotion and challenge The Buff Barbie at The Show of Shows this year.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley captured a big fatal four-way victory over Nia Jax, Naomi, and Bianca Belair, earning a title shot against Tiffany Stratton. Both are all set to engage in a singles match with Tiffy’s Women’s Championship on the line next week on the blue brand.

However, Bayley doesn’t look like a legitimate threat to Tiffany Stratton, and she will likely retain her championship. Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has reacted to a post with a thinking emoji shared by an eagle-eyed fan on X, where he suggested that Tiffy subtly mentioned Rose on the blue brand when she used her lines “Put some respect on my name” that Mandy used on the developmental brand during her reign.

Mandy Rose's reaction to the post could be seen as a hint that the 34-year-old might return at Royal Rumble 2025 next month and could shockingly win the Rumble and challenge Tiffany Stratton for a match at WrestleMania 41 this year.

Before Rose left the company, she received a massive push from the Stamford-based promotion and was liked by fans. Her return would be a surprise, as no one saw it coming. While most believe Charlotte Flair will return and face Tiffy, Mandy’s return would be an interesting turn in the scenario.

Mandy Rose claims WWE originally had no plans for Toxic Attraction

Mandy Rose’s WWE career was a rollercoaster ride. She never had a breakthrough during her main roster stint in the company. Although her love angle with Otis caught fans’ attention and was massively liked, it didn’t establish her as a top contender in the division.

Mandy Rose was sent to the developmental brand in 2021 following her stale run of the main roster. She then formed a faction called “Toxic Attraction” alongside newcomer Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Rest is history; all three women became top contenders in the division, and Rose even captured the WWE NXT Women's Championship during her run.

In June 2024, while speaking on the Heated Shenanigans Podcast, Mandy Rose revealed that the creative team particularly did not have any plans to form the Toxic Attraction stable. The faction was formed in 2021 and had a major run for the year, with Mandy holding the WWE NXT Women’s Title for more than 400 days before she was released from the company after her private content was leaked online.

It remains to be seen what plans Triple H-led WWE creatives have for Tiffany Stratton’s title reign and whether Mandy Rose, who has been controversial with the company, will return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

