34-year-old female WWE star to become the face of the company? Exploring the potential

WWE and UFC finalized their merger in grand fashion last week at the New York Stock Exchange, where representatives from both parties were present. While Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H's presence were inevitable, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford also graced their presence.

Belair was one of the members who attended the grand event at the NYSE to represent WWE during the billion-dollar merger. It came as a surprise to many fans as The EST went on behalf of the promotion instead of some of the biggest stars in the company, such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Needless to say, Bianca Belair is one of the rising stars in the women's division, and the promotion is seemingly considering her as the next face of the company. Her presence on the grand day is paramount, as WWE often sends its biggest stars to represent the company.

The EST was seen holding the resplendent custom championship of TKO, which has been introduced to symbolize the merger. Bianca Belair was also seen posing with many prominent figures.

Therefore, with Belair being part of such a historic moment alongside Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H, it appears that WWE envisions her as the face of the Stamford-based promotion.

Bianca Belair's rise to stardom in the WWE women's division

Ever since her debut on the main roster in 2020, Bianca Belair has been walking the path of success and captivating fans with her charisma. The company has put her in the spotlight, giving her the stage to shine on the main roster.

The EST has been in the title picture at the last three consecutive WrestleMania, which embodies her growing success in the WWE women's division. The 34-year-old won the Royal Rumble in 2021 and faced Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She successfully captured her first title on the main roster at WrestleMania 37, defeating one of the very best in the women's division. The following year, at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship.

She brought the title to the SoFi Stadium at WrestleMania 39 this year, where she successfully defended her championship against Asuka. Belair became the longest-reigning Women's Champion of the modern era.

She has faced and defeated some of the most prominent superstars in the women's division, which reflects her bountiful potential and charisma. The EST is indeed ascending to the pinnacle of the Stamford-based company, walking the path to stardom.

