  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • 34-year-old star to face Cody Rhodes in his first singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility 

34-year-old star to face Cody Rhodes in his first singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility 

By Sheron
Modified May 24, 2025 13:02 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes is a former Undisputed WWE Champion. [Images from WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes has been off WWE TV since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Since then, fans have been waiting for him to address his defeat.

Ad

With SummerSlam moving to two nights for the first time this year, the buzz just keeps getting bigger. On The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman recently shared that a massive six-man tag team match, involving Travis Scott, may headline Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer. Notably, a pitch has reportedly been made for Scott, Logan Paul, and The Last Real Champion to team up at Money in the Bank. Regardless, the 34-year-old rapper is reportedly set to appear at the MITB PLE on June 7.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Scott shocked fans at WrestleMania 41, as he helped John Cena take down Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. Now, with reports stating that he’s been training with Hall of Famer Booker T, he may soon step inside the squared circle for a match. However, instead of the reported six-man tag, Travis Scott may lock horns with The American Nightmare in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Cody Rhodes has been laying low since his loss at WrestleMania 41, but fans recently spotted him enjoying some time off in Orlando with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, during a visit to Universal Studios' Epic Universe theme park. However, The American Nightmare could soon return and challenge Travis Scott to a match, leading to their showdown at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Nothing’s official yet. But the idea of Cody Rhodes vs. Travis Scott is already gaining serious attention.

Ad

Bully Ray misses Cody Rhodes

Cody ruled WWE for two incredible years, headlining WrestleMania four times in just three years and proudly carrying the Undisputed WWE Championship after dethroning Roman Reigns in Philadelphia last year. The American Nightmare was regularly featured on weekly shows and live events, rarely taking time off. However, his absence from WWE TV after losing to John Cena in Las Vegas has left a noticeable void.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke about this on Busted Open, stating that everyone misses Cody Rhodes for a major reason—his unmatched connection with fans of all ages.

“We miss him, and that’s a good thing. We like Cody, and the kids like Cody, and the parents like Cody because the kids like Cody,” he said. [29:24-29:53]
Ad

While painful, Cody's ongoing absence will build even more anticipation for his eventual return.

About the author
Sheron

Sheron

Twitter icon

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications