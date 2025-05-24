34-year-old star to face Cody Rhodes in his first singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility 

Cody Rhodes has been off WWE TV since his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Since then, fans have been waiting for him to address his defeat.

With SummerSlam moving to two nights for the first time this year, the buzz just keeps getting bigger. On The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman recently shared that a massive six-man tag team match, involving Travis Scott, may headline Night Two of The Biggest Party of The Summer. Notably, a pitch has reportedly been made for Scott, Logan Paul, and The Last Real Champion to team up at Money in the Bank. Regardless, the 34-year-old rapper is reportedly set to appear at the MITB PLE on June 7.

Scott shocked fans at WrestleMania 41, as he helped John Cena take down Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title. Now, with reports stating that he’s been training with Hall of Famer Booker T, he may soon step inside the squared circle for a match. However, instead of the reported six-man tag, Travis Scott may lock horns with The American Nightmare in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025.

Cody Rhodes has been laying low since his loss at WrestleMania 41, but fans recently spotted him enjoying some time off in Orlando with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, during a visit to Universal Studios' Epic Universe theme park. However, The American Nightmare could soon return and challenge Travis Scott to a match, leading to their showdown at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Nothing’s official yet. But the idea of Cody Rhodes vs. Travis Scott is already gaining serious attention.

Bully Ray misses Cody Rhodes

Cody ruled WWE for two incredible years, headlining WrestleMania four times in just three years and proudly carrying the Undisputed WWE Championship after dethroning Roman Reigns in Philadelphia last year. The American Nightmare was regularly featured on weekly shows and live events, rarely taking time off. However, his absence from WWE TV after losing to John Cena in Las Vegas has left a noticeable void.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) recently spoke about this on Busted Open, stating that everyone misses Cody Rhodes for a major reason—his unmatched connection with fans of all ages.

“We miss him, and that’s a good thing. We like Cody, and the kids like Cody, and the parents like Cody because the kids like Cody,” he said. [29:24-29:53]

While painful, Cody's ongoing absence will build even more anticipation for his eventual return.

