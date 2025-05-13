Huge return confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2; 6-Man Tag Team match set to main event – Reports

WWE SummerSlam is set to be two nights for the first time ever this year. Recent reports claimed a gigantic six-man tag team match will be the main event on the second night of the premium live event.

On a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman revealed that he had received inside information about the Stamford-based company's plans for SummerSlam. He stated that a gigantic tag team match is set to take place this August. The wrestling veteran provided more details about the subject on the latest episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, stating that the six-man tag team bout will main event night two of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

While The Coach mentioned that his source had informed him of all six stars set to compete in the match, he revealed only one, Travis Scott. The rapper had been involved in John Cena's storyline with The Rck and Cody Rhodes. He was last seen at WrestleMania 41 when he helped The Franchise Player beat The American Nightmare to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, he has been training with Hall of Famer Booker T:

"Also, I found out that the main event for night number two of SummerSlam is going to be a tag match involving Travis Scott, Ms. Gabby. And I don't know if you can fill in the other names because I have them already," he said. [From 15:44 to 15:59]

The Rock and John Cena will cross paths this summer, according to the ex-WWE star

On the same episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman provided more details about the company's plans for the summer.

The Coach pointed out that his source informed him John Cena and The Rock are set to cross paths to make up for the last two months:

"I also got wind that Rock and Cena at some point this summer will be crossing paths to make up for the disaster that the last two months have been," he said. [From 15:32 - 15:43]

Coachman predicted that The Final Boss would make his comeback to WWE TV in two months.

