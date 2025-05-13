The Rock has been absent from WWE since March. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently predicted when The Final Boss could return to the Stamford-based company.

The 53-year-old legend's last appearance took place in Toronto at Elimination Chamber. The premium live event saw Cody Rhodes decline to sell his soul to The Rock. Meanwhile, John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Final Boss and Travis Scott as the three beat up The American Nightmare. The TKO board member has since stepped back from the storyline. After missing WrestleMania 41, he explained that he was the one who decided not to get involved as he did not want to steal the spotlight from The Franchise Player and Rhodes, who clashed for the Undisputed WWE Title at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman reported that a source informed him of WWE's plan to have The Rock and John Cena cross paths again by the end of this summer. Meanwhile, the former Interim RAW General Manager predicted that The Final Boss would make his comeback in July as he addressed a fan's statement about Cena's heel turn being underwhelming so far:

"This is where I believe the information I got is true, because The Rock never wants to have any sour taste left in anybody's mouth. And they're right. Three months and what has really been accomplished during this heel turn? When you really look at it and break it down from a macro perspective, that could have been so much better if The Rock, somewhere along the way, even if it was just videos, if he would have inserted himself into the storyline. Can you think of how great these six months would be? Which is why I believe he comes back in July," he said. [From 58:30 to 59:10]

WWE analyst thinks The Rock could reveal Drew McIntyre as his protégé upon his return

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts proposed a scenario where John Cena would turn babyface again after disobeying The Rock's orders.

The 41-year-old suggested The Final Boss could then reveal Drew McIntyre as his protégé, leading to a feud between The Franchise Player and The Scottish Warrior:

"Drew coming in at the very end of that and starting a rivalry with John Cena because John Cena turned on The Final Boss I think is the best way to close the loop on this insane Final Boss stuff and make John Cena a babyface again," he said.

The Rock previously revealed that a superstar he calls the "Superman of WWE" has offered to sell him his soul. Many fans speculated it might be McIntyre due to his personal relationship with The Final Boss.

