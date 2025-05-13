John Cena's next opponent revealed after WWE Backlash 2025 win over Randy Orton, says veteran

John Cena's next opponent has yet to be announced following his victory at WWE Backlash. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes The Franchise Player's upcoming challenger was confirmed after the last premium live event.

Ad

Since kicking off his farewell tour earlier this year, Cena has competed in only two singles matches. The 48-year-old defeated Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Last Saturday at Backlash, the now-Hollywood star beat his long-time rival Randy Orton in his hometown of St. Louis to retain the title. At the post-show press conference, he was interrupted by R-Truth, who was there to show him support. However, the ex-24/7 Champion seemingly crossed the line with The Last Real Champion when he mentioned that fans say he cannot wrestle. The Cenation Leader then put him through a table.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo claimed Cena's spot with R-Truth at the press conference was to set up a match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event:

"Coach, what's coming up on Saturday night in a couple of weeks? Saturday Night's Main Event. So, we're putting Truth through a table so Cena can wrestle Truth on Saturday Night's Main Event. See, you guys have to understand. So, just because Cena put Truth through a table now we care about Truth and now we thing Truth has a chance of beating John Cena. You always gotta take it a step back, guys, and ask why they do what they do. That's why they did that spot. In their minds, that's another opponent for John Cena," he said. [From 20:10 to 21:01]

Ad

Ad

John Cena is reportedly in constant communication with ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

On the same episode of The Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo's co-host, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman, broke some WWE news after contacting a source, including Vince McMahon's take on Triple H's era and the former chairman's current relationship with The Game and Stephanie McMahon.

Ad

The wrestling veteran disclosed that he was also informed that John Cena is in constant communication with Vince McMahon:

"Well, I did also get more information, Vince. There is one star that happens to be involved in a major storyline right now that is in constant communication with Vince McMahon. Do you know who that would be? John Cena," Coachman said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coachman also reported that WWE has plans for John Cena and The Rock to cross paths this summer.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More