Top WWE star involved in major storyline reportedly in constant communication with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has been out of WWE for over a year. However, a huge WWE star, who is currently involved in a major storyline, is reportedly in constant communication with the former chairman.

In the latest episode of The Coach & Bro Show, McMahon's former on-screen executive assistant, Jonathan Coachman, reported that a source had informed him the former chairman was unhappy with what was currently happening in the Stamford-based company. The wrestling veteran also disclosed that McMahon had apparently cut ties with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and son-in-law, Triple H, since they voted against his return nearly three years ago.

Meanwhile, The Coach revealed that he was told John Cena, who turned heel for the first time in over two decades at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, was in constant communication with McMahon. The Franchise Player recently defeated Randy Orton in his second singles match of his ongoing Farewell Tour.

"Well, I did also get more information, Vince. There is one star that happens to be involved in a major storyline right now that is in constant communication with Vince McMahon. Do you know who that would be? John Cena," Coachman said. [45:45-46:07]

WWE plans for John Cena to cross paths with The Rock this summer, says Jonathan Coachman

Among the information Jonathan Coachman got from his source and revealed on The Coach & Bro Show was WWE's alleged plans for John Cena and The Rock this summer.

While The Final Boss missed WrestleMania 41 after joining forces with The Franchise Player at Elimination Chamber, The Coach disclosed that the company intends to have the two superstars cross paths again heading into SummerSlam.

"I have it on good authority—who haven't we [sic] seen? Who's been taking all of the stray bullets when it comes to, 'Oh, you threw Triple H under the bus. You're nowhere to be found.' Who is that? The Rock. And I have it on good authority that Cena and The Rock will cross paths in one way or another by the end of the summer," he said.

A WWE personality recently made a massive prediction about John Cena's future.

