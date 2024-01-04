34-year-old star who last wrestled for WWE over three years ago should finally dethrone Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has had a stellar run as the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion so far. It seems like there's no end to The Visionary's reign in sight, as he remains dominant on Monday Night RAW. Nevertheless, all champions do end up losing their title eventually, and it's only a matter of time before Seth Rollins loses his.

Recently, Andrade revealed on X (Twitter) that he's done with All Elite Wrestling entering 2024. After close to three years with the Jacksonville-based promotion, El Idolo had several highs and lows in the promotion and faced notable names during his time with the company.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Andrade never captured an AEW Championship during his time in the promotion, but always had a great showing inside the squared circle. El Idolo is done with the Jacksonville-based promotion and it seems like it's the perfect time for him to return to WWE under Triple H's regime and rise to the top.

Why should Andrade return to WWE and dethrone Seth Rollins?

In 2019, Andrade won his first title on WWE's main roster when he defeated Rey Mysterio to capture the United States Championship. While El Idolo had a decent run with the title, the old regime didn't push him as much as he could've been and he ended up being wasted before his release.

Meanwhile, Andrade was at the heights of his career on the then-Black and Gold brand, which was under Triple H's creative leadership. A return to the Stamford-based promotion under the new regime will not only benefit the former United States Champion but it will allow the company to capitalize on a fresh face.

Andrade El Idolo is 34 years old and has worked in the industry for over a decade. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has accomplished everything possible from headline PLEs to carrying the red brand as the World Heavyweight Champion for months.

Andrade should return and capture the World Heavyweight Championship. A match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk doesn't need a title as it has been incredibly personal for both stars. Meanwhile, El Idolo should win the title and enter WrestleMania 40 against Drew McIntyre to recreate their classic from TakeOver: WarGames 2017.

Do you want to see Andrade return to WWE for another run? Sound off in the comment section below.