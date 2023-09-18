34-year-old star to return after 1149 days to stop Nia Jax from challenging Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential twist

On last week's WWE RAW, Nia Jax returned and it appears she will be challenging Rhea Ripley very soon. However, a returning star could interfere and stop her in her quest to become the Women's World Champion.

Rhea Ripley battled Raquel Rodriguez with her title on the line on last week's episode of WWE RAW. During the bout, Nia Jax made a surprise return and helped the Women's World Champion, only to attack her moments after the match ended. She will seemingly contest for the reputed title very soon. However, could a ghost from the past return to haunt her tonight?

One of the most beloved former WWE stars, Kairi Sane, reportedly signed a new contract with the company and is reportedly returning very soon. However, she hasn't made a comeback yet. She could realistically return as soon as tonight and stop Nia Jax from going after the Women's World Championship.

Expand Tweet

Jax had a reputation for legitimately hurting her opponents in the ring before her release in 2021. Kairi Sane infamously suffered an injury at the hands of the former Women's Champion in 2020 and could return to take revenge for the same. The in-ring accident could also be used to build their rivalry on WWE RAW, also saving Ripley from The Irresistible Force.

As of now, this is just a theory, and nothing has been confirmed. However, it might be a great way to bring Kairi Sane back to television. She will undoubtedly receive massive support if she returns for vengeance. Only time will reveal the truth.

WWE RAW could feature interesting developments featuring Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley

While Nia Jax certainly created a huge impact last week, fans can expect her to explain herself on this week's episode of WWE RAW. She attacked Rhea Ripley after the match, but why did she assault Raquel Rodriguez during the bout?

Expand Tweet

That will be an intriguing question to answer. Also, it doesn't seem like Raquel will leave the World Championship scene anytime soon, considering she has now lost to Mami in an unfair battle on two occasions. The company could also build towards a triple threat match for a future premium live event. All questions will be answered soon.

Could another former Women's Champion return after 280 days to challenge Rhea Ripley? Find out her name right here.

Should Kairi Sane return to exact revenge against Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below.