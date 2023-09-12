Former champion to return after 280 days to dethrone Rhea Ripley? Why she could be better than Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley has been the Women's World Champion for a long time, and now she will seemingly feud with the returning Nia Jax on WWE RAW. However, a better option could be available if the company wants to book a shocking title change.

Rhea Ripley faced Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of the latest episode of WWE RAW. After interference from the returning Nia Jax, she retained her Women's World Championship. Jax then attacked Ripley, hinting she intends to win the Women's World Championship. However, another former WWE star might be available to feud with The Eradicator if the latter beats Jax.

This name in question is none other than former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. She was let go by the company last December and hasn't competed inside the ring ever since. However, Rose recently teased a return to the squared circle, leading to speculations of her dethroning The Eradicator.

Expand Tweet

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, a fan asked Rose if she would wrestle again. In response, the star noted that she may or may not be a free agent very soon.

“Funny you asked…. your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon.”

Did Mandy Rose tease a return to WWE?

The former NXT Women's Champion might be a better option to dethrone The Judgment Day member, as she could complement Ripley inside the ring. Rose received widespread praise for her work in WWE's third brand, and it may be a great time to capitalize on her talents by featuring her in a world championship feud.

Mandy Rose last wrestled on December 13, 2022, and it will be interesting to see if she returns to the main roster on next week's RAW to challenge the Women's World Champion. This is just a speculation, and nothing is confirmed yet.

What happened between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax after WWE RAW?

While fans saw Nia Jax's vicious attack on WWE RAW, things weren't over yet. The company posted an exclusive clip of what happened after the show went off-air.

Expand Tweet

The footage suggests that the two stars could engage in a heated feud in the coming weeks. The promotion could book Rhea Ripley to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at a future premium live event.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.