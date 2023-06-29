34-year-old superstar needs to get revenge on Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar needs to interfere in Charlotte Flair's title match this Friday night on SmackDown.

Asuka is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair on this Friday's edition of the blue brand. It is the final episode of SmackDown before the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event this Saturday and could wind up being quite a newsworthy show.

WWE official Adam Pearce presented Asuka with the new title on the June 9 edition of SmackDown. He requested that Bianca Belair remain backstage for the presentation, and she would be awarded a rematch for not ruining the moment. Bianca obliged, but Charlotte Flair wound up making her return while The Empress of Tomorrow was being presented with the WWE Women's Championship.

Adam Pearce completely panicked and announced that Charlotte Flair will be given a title shot. Bianca Belair voiced her displeasure with the decision, and Pearce managed to make matters worse by banning The EST from ringside this Friday night.

Bianca Belair's historic reign as RAW Women's Champion ended at the hands of Asuka at Night of Champions last month. Since then, she has been taken for granted on SmackDown by Adam Pearce and could use this Friday's title match as the perfect opportunity to send a message.

Belair could ignore Pearce's ringside ban and interfere in the title match on SmackDown. Her interference could lead to a Triple Threat match down the line, but at the very least, she will get revenge on Charlotte for jumping ahead of her for a title match.

Dutch Mantell was not impressed with Charlotte Flair's last match on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wasn't impressed with Charlotte Flair's victory over Lacey Evans.

Charlotte dominated Lacey this past Friday on SmackDown and picked up the victory in under three minutes. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the legendary manager noted that Evans deserves better and said someone else should have lost to Flair.

"I hated it. Lacey Evans really deserves better. I don't mind her getting beat... Put somebody else with Charlotte if they can but both these girls are pretty big girls. Lacey, I am a bit partial to her, I like her. I don't think they could put somebody else in there because the match was so short that they were just working toward the finish, for Asuka to make her way into the ring, but it is what it is. I don't think it hurt anybody," said Mantell. [49:09 - 49:58]

Bianca Belair has plenty of reasons to interfere in the WWE Women's Championship between Asuka and Charlotte this Friday night. It will be fascinating to see what happens in the final edition of SmackDown before Money in the Bank.

