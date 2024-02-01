34-year-old to target Gunther for his first reign as Intercontinental Champion? Exploring the likelihood

Gunther is currently enjoying his reign of terror as WWE's Intercontinental Champion. On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, the Ring General defended his IC title against Kofi Kingston, which resulted in nothing but a showcase of brutal strength from the Imperium leader as he retained his championship.

However, a recent development led to the potential for a showdown between Andrade and Gunther for the title in the near future.

For those unaware, Andrade made his return to the company at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event during the Men's battle royal. This is the first time the 34-year-old star has appeared in WWE since his last match on the October 12, 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Further, the former AEW star also appeared on the fallout episode of RAW after Royal Rumble, where he was involved in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. As Andrade was not assigned to any brand upon his comeback, he ended up signing a contract with Pearce during this segment, resulting in him being a RAW Superstar now.

As both Anrade and Gunther now belong to the red brand, the possibility of a future showdown has been raised. Additionally, the company has been keen to push stars who have made the jump from All Elite Wrestling, with prime examples being Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill.

So, as Andrade is the latest addition to the list, this increases the likelihood of him clashing with and even potentially dethroning Gunther in the near future. If this happened, it would mark the first Intercontinental Championship reign for the 34-year-old star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Gunther surpassed 600 days as Intercontinental Champion

The Ring General wrestled Ricochet during the June 10, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown. This match marked the initiation of Gunther's historic title reign as he dethroned Ricochet as champion. Since then, the Imperium leader has defeated veterans like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus and retained his title in every single showdown.

This resulted in him being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE when he surpassed the 454-day record of Honky Tonky Man. In addition, the IC Champion recently achieved another incredible feat, crossing 600 days as champion.

As we are on the road to WrestleMania 40, it will be engaging to witness how things will unfold in the upcoming months and who will stop the Ring General's historic title reign.

