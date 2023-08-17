34-year-old WWE star to turn face for the first time in 4 years? Analyzing what might happen on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is the home of some of the company's top heel stars. This includes Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Damage CTRL, and more. However, one of them could be turning over a new leaf.

Bayley turned heel for the first time in her career four years ago in September 2019. The character change was successful because fans were tired of her run as a face.

Currently, she is on SmackDown with Dakota Kai and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. There has been a lot of tension between the champion and The Role Model since the Japanese star won the Money in the Bank contract. However, this won't mark a face turn just yet.

Tensions between SKY and Bayley have lessened in recent weeks, especially after Dakota returned during SummerSlam. A face turn for The Role Model is not plausible for now. However, if she does end up feuding with IYO, it might possibly lead up to WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Since the Stamford-based promotion is also fond of swerving fans, there may even be a possibility where SKY and Kai turn face instead and distance themselves from the 34-year-old. We'll have to wait and watch how everything unfolds.

Why did Bayley decide to turn heel on WWE?

All three of Damage CTRL recently reunited on SmackDown

The Role Model has been one of the top stars ever since her time in NXT. She mainly garnered younger fans due to her bubbly and cartoon-like presentation. With this in mind, her decision to turn heel was bold.

Bayley had a straightforward reason for deciding to turn heel, she did not want to play the same character for the rest of her career. The WWE Superstar cited the change due to her age, the point of her career, and other steps she's taking in her life.

“I think because I did that (babyface) character for so long, as much as it was me, I felt with my age and what I was doing in my life and where I was in my career, literally growing up starting as a super bubbly babyface, that I was in awe to be there (...) It was a real gradual growth. It took a couple years, but it was time for a change and I didn’t want to be the same character for the rest of my career."

Which WWE SmackDown star is Bayley feuding with?

While SKY has been preoccupied with Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair, her teammate has accompanied her. Still, the former Women's Champion has her own problems, as she has recently engaged in a feud with Shotzi.

It remains to be seen what else could happen to Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL soon.

Would you like to see Bayley turn face again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.