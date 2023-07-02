34-year-old WWE Superstar needs to confront Iyo Sky following Money in the Bank win

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar must confront Iyo Sky following her actions tonight at WWE Money in the Bank.

Iyo emerged victorious in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the O2 Arena in London today at the premium live event. She had the match won earlier on, but her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley, shoved over the ladder and prevented her from grabbing the Money in the Bank briefcase suspended above the ring.

The 33-year-old wound up getting her revenge on the leader of Damage CTRL in the closing stages of the match. Becky Lynch had handcuffs around her wrist from earlier in the bout. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark had attempted to handcuff The Man to the turnbuckle but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Lynch still had the handcuffs around the wrist, and Sky brilliantly used it to her advantage. She handcuffed Bayley and Becky together, and it prevented them from being able to climb the ladder. Iyo then climbed over Bayley and captured the briefcase. Sky now has a guaranteed title shot at a time and place of her choosing.

Damage CTRL has been slowly but surely falling apart for months, and the injury suffered by Dakota Kai may have expedited their breakup. Bayley must confront Iyo Sky on SmackDown and see if there is any hope of keeping the faction together. If not, Bayley may be determined to ensure that Iyo Sky never can become champion.

Iyo Sky put Bayley's spot in the Money in the Bank match on the line on WWE SmackDown

The tension within Damage CTRL has been brewing for weeks, and it finally came to a head at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Iyo Sky put Bayley's spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The match was supposed to take place last week but it was scrapped in favor of Lacey Evans versus Charlotte Flair. Bayley was able to pick up the victory to retain her spot in today's match, but her relationship with her fellow stablemate is fractured.

Iyo Sky won the biggest match of her WWE career and now has a guaranteed title shot in the future. It will be fascinating to see if Bayley tries to ruin Iyo's moment when the former NXT Women's Champion eventually attempts to cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

